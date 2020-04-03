AG: Court going virtual for prisoner release

Faris Al-Rawi -

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi said the court “is in full virtual operation” to deal with the proposed release of some low-risk prisoners to reduce prison overcrowding to combat the spread of the covid19 pandemic. He made this disclosure at a virtual news conference at the Health Ministry on Park Street, Port of Spain, on Thursday.

“We went to work very quickly. We have already installed video conferencing facilities at the prisons and we are expanding that as we speak.” He also said on Wednesday night, Chief Justice Ivor Archie “settled practice directions to have the electronic filing of documents without payment and facilities.”

Al-Rawi explained this means attorneys do not need to go to court to file documents and “we can receive things coming in electronically.” He said the ministry’s team led by Fyard Hosein, SC, will be going to court “today or tomorrow” to begin this exercise. Newsday understands the team will go to court on Friday. Al-Rawi explained that in these matters, the viewpoints of the prosection, police and the individual must be balanced, or else, “you will not be able to catch the opportunity to understand the victim’s point of view.” On the matters the court will examine, Al-Rawi said, “We expect an immediate return of the cases that are before us.”

These, he continued, are “those that appear to be mild or innocent in terms of severity.” People convicted of crimes of passion, violence and firearms offences are not being considered for release.

Al-Rawi said situations where people have been convicted, have a sentence but do not have an appeal, are also being examined. In these situations, he said, the President is “the only entity with noticeable power or pleading.” The President is advised in these matters by the Mercy Committee.

“We envisage that the matters that are before the court can easily be referred to the Mercy Committee.” He hoped the committee “ can consider the individual matters with expedition.”

Al-Rawi also said these efforts will be supplemented by the electronic monitoring system which is ready for rollout. An electronic monitoring unit has been created and there are 250 electronic monitoring devices. He also said work is ongoing on a method that will allow people granted protection orders by the court to get a proximity alert, should the potential offender be close to them.

On repeat offenders, Al-Rawi said a comprehensive parole bill has been drafted and Government plans to bring it to Parliament “with expedition.” He explained, “That will give us a better chance of tracking offender management, etc. We want to tie that into the electronic monitoring.”

Supporting the statements of Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh and Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram, Al-Rawi said these measures are being operationalised under the public health ordinance because “health has priority in this entire position.”