Veteran TT netballer ‘Pinky’ passes on

FORMER national stand out netballer, Angela “Pinky” Drayton, 70, passed away on Monday.

Drayton was hospitalised at the intensive care unit with a stroke and recently discharged. She was then taken to her sister’s residence in Point Fortin where she died.

The ex-TT athlete, famed for her positional play at centre court, wing attack and goal attack, served for over 12 years at the national level and began her competitive journey at Rose Hill Primary School in East Dry River, Port-of-Spain.

Throughout her decorated career, Drayton competed at the 1967, 1971 and 1975 World Championships.

During her many years competing in the Port-of-Spain Netball League, the stalwart player captured the Sportswoman of the Year and Golden Girl of the Year awards in 1973 and 1974 respectively.

She also won the award for Most Valuable Player of the Port-of-Spain League on many occasions and was a permanent fixture on the national team.

In 1987 she was inducted into the Sports Hall of Fame for her contributions to netball.

At age nine, she became the school’s captain in 1962. Three years later, she began to play club netball with the intermediate team of the famous club Carib Senators in the Port-of-Spain League.

In that division, she represented the League’s junior team playing for the Inter-League B and North B teams.

She was also selected on the Port-of-Spain junior team to play in Tobago.

At age 14, Drayton was promoted to Senators A Division team and excelled from there onwards with selection on the national team and World Championship participation.

In 1979 however, she was unavailable for selection to the national team for the fifth World Championships which was held in TT.

The veteran athlete retired from competitive netball at the height of her career to perform social service. She began teaching at Servol Special School in the East Dry River community.

This won her an award in 1986 for the Most Outstanding Contribution to the Community of Laventille.

Members of the TT Netball Association have also extended condolences to Drayton’s family and friends.