VAT, tax refunds coming soon

The Ministry of Finance on Wednesday said the issuance of refunds of VAT and income tax will not be affected by the two-week partial shut-down of TTPost during the covid19 pandemic.

Noting TTPost’s partial suspension of services for March 31 to April 15, the statement said, “The Ministry would like to assure members of the public that the Inland Revenue Division (IRD) is working closely with TTPost to ensure that, as with the other special services identified in the aforementioned Public Notice, cheques for VAT refunds of up to $250,000 and income tax refunds of up to $20,000 will be delivered as previously announced.”

Otherwise, a recent TTPost statement said pensioners have until this Friday to cash their cheques, after which, TT Post will close its post offices for two weeks.

Some post offices will be closed but others will be open from 8 am - 4 pm until Friday for the delivery of pension cheques. All other services at these offices and others will be suspended from March 31 - April 15.

“Pension cheques will be distributed by delivery officers or collected at delivery outlets in the usual manner from April 1. Cheques in Tobago will be distributed from April 2 due to flight constraints.”

Apart from social welfare cheques, regular mail delivery will be suspended. “Courier services, including the delivery of CDAP medication, will continue as usual.”

TTPost will daily clear inbound parcels at the airport to secure them from damage. The corporation asked for the public’s cooperation, saying the restricted service is meant to protect its staff and the general public from risk of infection. “TTPost apologises for any inconvenience caused and will advise on any further chances, should it become necessary.”

The Finance Minister in a recent tweet said, “Consistent with our decision to support individuals and businesses with cash payments during this crisis, to help keep people in jobs, the Inland Revenue Division has so far during this week issued 13,274 income tax refunds totalling $98 million and 3,841 VAT refunds totalling $260 million.”