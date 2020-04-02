UWI exams confusion

THE EDITOR: I am a second-year language student at UWI, St Augustine. The abrupt ending of the semester due to the virus pandemic has left many students confused. I am uncertain if final exams will be held next month. There has been no official correspondence from the dean and the principal.

My lecturers said the dean will soon respond but so far she has not issued any statement. Please, Minister Garcia, can you intervene and help me and other anxious students? We are not sure if we will be allowed to return library books and use the library to prepare for exams.

H CUDJOE

Curepe