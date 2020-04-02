US citizens fly home from Piarco

Approximately 140 US citizens were repatriated on Wednesday via a charter flight arranged by the US Embassy in TT. The flight, which left at noon, was scheduled to land in Miami.

In a release, the embassy said this number added to the over 25,000,000 American citizens whom US embassies around the globe have helped return home because of the covid19 pandemic.

A video of the repatriation process can be found on the embassy’s social media platforms, overseen by consular chief Cindy Diouf and her team.

The embassy thanked the staff at PiarcoAirport for their assistance. It also reminded US citizens still in TT to complete the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) at https://step.state.gov to receive alerts and messages from the embassy. STEP allows the embassy to contact US citizens directly in an emergency.

The embassy called for passengers on Friday through both traditional and social media. US citizens wishing to return to the US were told to visit the embassy’s website to complete a repatriation assistance form.

TT’s borders were closed to all incoming international flights from March 23 to all travellers, both nationals and non-nationals, until further notice.