Two wounded after shootout with police

Stock photo

Two men are under police guard at the Port of Spain General Hospital where they are being treated for gunshot wounds they received from police on Wednesday evening.

Police said members of the Four Roads CID were on patrol with soldiers at around 6.30 pm at Humming Bird Circular, Four Roads, when they received a report that two men were walking with a gun in the street.

Police went to the area and saw the men.

They called on both men to stop and turn around but one of the suspects shot at police.

Police returned fire hitting both men.

The men ran but were found nearby with wounds to their waists, arms and buttocks.

A pistol and five rounds of ammunition was found and seized.

Police took to the wounded men to the hospital where they were treated and listed in stable condition.

Investigators said the men, both aged 19, were known offenders in the area.