TT cricket has a bright future

In this March 14 file photo, TT Red Force fast bowler Anderson Phillip plays a ball against Emmanuel Stewart of Windward Islands Volcanoes on the final day of the West Indies Four-Day Championships clash at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba. - Marvin Hamilton

PRAISES to coach Mervyn Dillon and the TT cricket selectors for their accomplishments in the abbreviated season 2020. Their band of cricketers did exceedingly well and showed great improvement to finish second.

Although there were still two rounds of competition remaining and one could never be sure of what would have happened to change the outcome of the games yet to play, it is a clear indication that Barbados would have won, without a doubt, and though TT Red Force were placed precariously in a bunch for second place together with Guyana Jaguars and Jamaica Scorpions, the cricket displayed by the nationals over the past couple of months was an improvement over the last seven years when they placed second in 2014 in the Four-Day Championship of Cricket West Indies. But, since then, fourth, fifth and sixth were their placings. It also ought to be noted that 2020 was Dillon’s first full season as coach.

Red Force closed at 94.6 points with the Scorpions and Jaguars both on 91.8. A tight bunch for the runner-up position with two rounds to go. However, Barbados were holding an unassailable lead being in front with 134.8 points. I believe it would have been a close contest, the Red Force with their bad games in Guyana and Barbados behind them, were peaking and would have been hard to beat for second place.

Nevertheless, after all is said and done, with 80 per cent of the rounds completed, Barbados were deemed worthy winners. And so, another season has ended, albeit prematurely, and the T&T cricket team has failed for yet another year, to bring victory to these shores in the premier first-class competition in the West Indies.

As a reminder, the last time TT tasted the sweetness of conquest was 14 years ago in 2006. While in the first five years of this regional tournament, which began in 1966, TT were champions twice, victory has only been achieved three times since. The other times were in 1976 and 1985. A poor record!

Nonetheless, looking optimistically at the future one notices the blooming of performance and development coupled with maturity and ability in 2020 on which a foundation can be built for future success.

I notice players like Jeremy Solozano, an opening batsman who played so well when the chips were down. He showed such excellent application, getting 50 runs on a bowler-friendly pitch, while the rest of the team was collapsing around him in a total of 175 in the first innings in Barbados. Before that, in Guyana, he top-scored in both innings with 27 & 34 when the batting self-destructed for 98 & 183. He’s a ‘guts’ player with whom selectors must persevere. Still, with all those attributes the youngster was dropped for not scoring heavily enough although he possesses the virtue of temperament.

I noticed Keagan Simmons, a beautiful player and a polished striker of the cricket ball. After two classic innings of batsmanship of 89 and 36, he failed in the next game against Guyana with 2 and zero and as in the case with Solozano there was no more room for him. A batsman of his classic style would not be out for long. Lots of talent blooming! The youngster with the greatest batting success story for the season is without a doubt Joshua Da Silva who had the highest aggregate in the team. He is a wicketkeeper/batsman and kept wicket except for the two games that Denesh Ramdin played. His wicket-keeping is top-of-the-line stuff and with his confident, bold and aggressive approach to batting, his future looks bright.

Akeal Hosein realised his bowling potential this year, finally maturing after suffering some torrid years of neglect, showing the necessary character of fighting spirit to win back recognition. He is a talented batsman and the coach could develop his need for more concentration. The obvious ability of Bryan Charles, an intelligent cricketer who combines top-class bowling ability with a mature batting outlook and a superb fieldsman in almost any position, is a plus for the team if encouraged in the right way.

The batting of youth Jyd Goolie who came in late with a century in addition to the bowling of Anderson Phillip, a future West Indies bowler, one realises the quality of players to drive Red Force forward.

The talented youngsters are determined to be recognised hence the competition for places this generates would ensure a bright future in store for Red Force.