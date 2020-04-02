News Photos of the day: April 2 Jeff Mayers 8 Minutes Ago Smoke from bush fires in surrounding areas makes the sun glow red in Mc Bean, Couva. - Sataish Rampersad Readers may submit photos to be featured by sending a photo and caption to Newsday Chief Photographer Jeff Mayers at news@newsday.co.tt with the subject: Photo of the day. These orange winged Amazon parrots were spotted in Princes Town, displaying the beauty of TT wildlife. Let's use this virus lockdown to appreciate nature. - Rishi Goordial Island isolation, North Coast, Trinidad: Sometimes less is more. Isolation, social distancing and quarantine are words I have heard so much in the past weeks that I felt I needed to share these seemingly applicable drone images. Stay healthy and safe my friends, be responsible, follow instructions and stay at home where applicable. This too will pass. - Ziad Joseph A customer washes her hands before entering Xtra Foods supermarket, Arima. Frequently washing your hands is one way to curb the spread of coronavirus. - Ayanna Kinsale Customers stand outside the Supermarket, Red Hill, D'Abadie while sales are conducted through a closed gate as a measure to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. - Ayanna Kinsale Every day God gives us many reasons to be thankful. Here is but one. This sunset was so awesome heading home to the west from Trincity Mall recently. I remember saying out loud in my car "Hallelujah". Let's enjoy the beauty God gives as us daily. - Cheryl Ann Blades The gates of the Botanic Gardens, Port of Spain are closed as people are asked to stay home to help curb the spread of covid19. - Vidya Thurab The Hollows at Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain looked peaceful and serene on Thursday morning as citizens follow the government's stay at home order during the covid19 pandemic. - Vidya Thurab A pink poui tree in full bloom on Farm Road, Curepe. - Angelo Marcelle The lookout before Maracas Bay on the North Coast Road. Nature reminds us that all will be well. - Elizabeth Henriques
