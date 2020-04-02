One dead, 9 arrested in Arima

File photo.

One man is dead and two others were arrested after a shootout with police in Wallerfield on Wednesday afternoon.

A media release from the police on Thursday, members of the Cumuto Police, La Horquetta CID, Maloney CID, Malabar

police station and the K-9 Unit searched several areas in the northern division.

During their searches, police went to Balisier Road, Wallerfield, where they saw three men known to them as suspected offenders.

The men shot at the police, who returned fire hitting, one of them.

The wounded man was taken to the Arima Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

The two others were arrested shortly after.

Two assault rifles, with a total of 166 rounds of various ammunition, and marijuana trees, were seized. Police also found a camouflage bulletproof vest, a ski-mask and a gun sling.

Earlier that day police found 19 kilogrammes of marijuana at a house in Block 3-5, Wallerfield, Arima.

Six people were arrested in relation to the drugs. Four of the suspects were illegal Venezuelan immigrants.