No trade, less pay

Gary Aboud

With the new stay-at-home regulations coming into play on Monday, and a reduction in the workforce prior to the new regulations, some employers have had to close their business places and send their employees home. Some businesses have been able to pay their employees, while others have not.

The Mode Alive Trading Company closed on March 24. CEO Gary Aboud said as of March 27, the team members were paid the equivalent of four weeks salary, inclusive of 10 days sick leave and two weeks vacation leave. He said at the end of the third week going forward, another three weeks salary would be paid.

After that, he said when workers’ vacation and sick leave expires, they will be paid a portion of their salary based upon how long they worked with the company, ranging from five per cent to 66 per cent. He said an initial projection was that these wages would be paid on a four-month basis in the first instance. In addition, Aboud said there was a special fund for team members who contract the virus and would need special care.

At the other end of the scale, is a businessman who gave his name only as Claude, whose four family-owned restaurants at various malls had to close on Tuesday because he could not afford to pay rent for the restaurants as well as salaries.

He said since last week there had been a drastic decrease in business, with a decline at some establishments from $30,000 per day to $4,000 per day as many people started cooking at home.

He said even at that point people were volunteering to come to work without pay because the restaurants provided free meals to their workers. He said the restaurants tried offering a delivery option but this was not viable financially. He said he was not able to pay his workers while they were at home.

Aboud said paying workers without a cash flow could wipe out a business, especially as they still have to service bank interest and loans. He is calling for legislation for banks to freeze interest and mortgage payments, as opposed to deferral.