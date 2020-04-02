No overnight changes in covid19 case numbers

Image courtesy CDC

There was no overnight change in the number of coronavirus cases in TT.

The numbers remain at 90, with five deaths and one person discharged.

The 10 am media release from the Ministry of Health said 621 samples had been submitted to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA).

Of the total number of cases, 49 came from the group of nationals who recently returned from a cruise, 46 from the group of 68 who returned from the cruise together, and three from the group who returned from the same cruise separately from the other 68.