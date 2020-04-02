No more possible covid19 among police

Deputy Commissioner of Police Jayson Forde. -

There have been no further reports of suspected coronavirus cases among police officers in any of the nine police divisions in TT, Deputy Police Commissioner Jayson Forde said on Wednesday. Responding to questions from reporters at a media briefing, Forde said as of Wednesday only one police officer, who recently returned from a trip to St Maarten, had tested positive for the virus.

He said another officer last assigned to the Arouca police station who was suspected of having the disease tested negative. The officer, who complained of having flu-like symptoms was tested and the Arouca police station closed. It was reopened on Tuesday. “We have reports coming in, but the reports when they come in the officers get quarantined. “But we have not had any situation where we had to close down other stations and sanitise stations as we did in Arouca.

“The officer is improving, but he is still institutionalised.” Forde said the Arouca station had been maintained and occupied by police assigned to other districts but its original roster of officers had been sent back there.

