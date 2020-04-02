National Applause for TT’s heroes

A nurse is seen wearing a mask at Xtra Foods Supermarket. Photo: Vashti Singh

Get ready to put your hands together for those people on the frontlines in TT’s fight against the covid19 pandemic.

On April 9 at 10 am, the Ansa McAl Group of Companies, I Support Our Services and Rethink Consultancy are calling on all of TT to show its appreciation “for anyone who leaves the safety of their homes to support the nation,” a media release said.

This follows similar global initiatives to show appreciation for and to spur on people on the frontlines of the fight against covid19.

The people to be honoured are doctors; janitors; members of the police; port workers; the regiment; the prison service; nurses; sanitisation workers; health care personnel; private security officers; the fire service; employees of supermarkets, pharmacies and other stores; factory workers; air traffic control officers; drivers; employees of organisations that look after the needy.

The release described the initiative as a non-partisan, national one and said it is the “moment when we put our hands together in a sound of collective support to be heard across our twin-island republic.”

A similar initiative, Clap for Carers, is taking place in the UK every Thursday, to show appreciation for the staff for the British National Health Service, the public health care system.

On March 26 the UK Guardian said, “In the Clap for Carers initiative people took to their doorsteps and balconies applauding, banging pans and letting off fireworks and notable buildings around the country were also lit up in blue.”