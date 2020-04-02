Murder victim's friend: Stop killings during covid19

The relatives and friend of murdered Cepep worker Makeba Nurse are calling on gangs to put down their weapons and observe a truce as the country attempts to tackle the outbreak of coronavirus.

Nurse, 43, was shot dead along with her boyfriend, a man identified only as "Bubbles," at a house on Pelican Extension, Morvant, on Wednesday night.

Speaking with Newsday at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, a woman who identified herself as a close friend of Nurse said she and her relatives were fed up of murders.

She said while there was an apparent slowdown in the number of murders since regulations aimed at reducing non-essential activities have taken effect, it was still worrying that gunmen continued to carry out killings.

"It isn't as bad as it used to be, but it's still sickening that we have to be dealing with this kind of thing.,,It's ridiculous that we have all these killings continuing with the coronavirus being spread. We need these people to stop the killing. The virus is killing enough people as it is without them having to come and kill even more people."

Of Nurse, she said, "She was a good, loving person. She could be a little ignorant at times but she didn't interfere with anyone and was a good mother to her daughter."

Asked if they knew who her boyfriend was, the relatives said they didn't know and did not want to speculate as to whether or not he was the intended target of the gunmen.

Investigators from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region 1 are continuing enquiries.