Griffith: TT has matured

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith on Wednesday commended the public for its discipline and responsibility in adhering to social distancing guidelines put forward by the government to avoid non-essential activities.

Speaking at a media briefing at the police administration building, Port of Spain, Griffith said the general majority acted responsibly with the introduction of the guidelines and compared the public’s response to the coronavirus, to other moments in TT’s history where citizens may not have acted as sensibly.

“The first day on operations it was a virtual ghost town. There were more vagrants on the street than persons. I personally conducted patrols throughout the night last night.

“This country has proven to be very mature from days gone by of curfew parties to when there’s a storm brewing and all of Ariapita Avenue is packed and people trying to beat the curfew. We have seen a total 180 turn and people seem genuinely responsible.”

Griffith said with the exception of a few pockets of traffic in the morning and afternoon from the workers of essential businesses, the streets remained clear for most of the day as people observed the social distancing policies.

For his part Deputy Commissioner of Police Jayson Forde said he reported similar trends with limited movement on the streets and attributed the smooth transition to the shut-down to close cooperation with the defence force and officials from the Ministry of Health, extending before Carnival, in preparation for such an incident.