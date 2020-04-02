Govt considers getting doctor to test Trinis in Suriname

Government is looking at getting a doctor to test the group of 32 Trinidadian oil and gas workers stranded in Suriname, for covid19, before a decision is taken to open the borders and bring them back home.

National Security Minister Stuart Young, at 11.37 am on Wednesday, told attorneys for the group that their matter was receiving urgent attention and their well-being is of concern to local authorities.

On Tuesday, Young advised the group to get tested for covid19 in Suriname so that their results can be used in considering if to bring them back home.

In a letter to one of the men who wrote Young asking that he (the minister) exercise discretion by temporarily reopening TT’s borders for them, the minister on Tuesday told Ashmeed Syne that he was required to be tested for covid19 in Suriname.

Young also advised that the results needed to be provided to Trinidad as “a matter of urgency” for the medical consideration of the request to return home. In his response on Wednesday, Young said, “ We are exploring whether it can be arranged for a doctor in Suriname to examine your client.

“We are advised that a medical examination should be performed to get a clinical picture of your client's health. You would also appreciate that the Chief Medical Officer and the medical staff in Trinidad are presently dealing with all of the realities of responding to the covid19 pandemic and its effects, including positive cases in Trinidad and Tobago.

“This matter is receiving the urgent attention that it deserves in very trying times. Kindly provide the requested information with respect to your client and we shall then be in a position to revert within 24 - 48 hours as we will have to make the arrangements with medical personnel in Suriname to have your client examined.

In an immediate response to the minister, Syne's attorneys Gerald Ramdeen and Umesh Maharaj, suggested that rather than test individually, arrangements should be made to have the group tested together to expedite things. On Tuesday, the minister asked for information on Syne’s proposed travel arrangements in the event an exemption into Trinidad is granted.

He was told the 32 have also made their own arrangements with the Surinamese Government to have a flight fly them back to TT once the minister gives his permission to reopen the borders for them. According to the letter, Syne and the others have made arrangements with Suriname Airways and the government of that country to open their border for a flight to TT once Young grants them permission.

The letter also assured that no one from the flight crew would disembark in Piarco. “My client is eternally grateful to the government of Suriname who, by their actions, have shown much more sympathy, empathy and understanding for the plight of citizens from TT than the Government of TT,” Maharaj said.

In a response to the minister, late Tuesday, Syne’s attorney Umesh Maharaj said his client has not been tested for covid19 in Suriname and is unable to do so since he cannot contact a doctor to arrange for testing and did not want to expose himself to anyone who may have the virus.

Maharaj said Syne, at present, was asymptomatic. Newsday understands that none of the 32 have been tested and are all asymptomatic. Maharaj suggested using TT’s diplomatic mission in Suriname to arrange for testing for the 32, who will voluntarily take the test.

