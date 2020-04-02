Four more covid19 cases

Four more cases of the covid19 virus have been confirmed by the Ministry of Health (MoH).

This brings the total to 94.

There have been no additional deaths or discharges, as the figures remain at five and one respectively.

The MoH’s 4 pm bulletin says of the four new cases, the first and second had contact with someone who tested positive for covid19 and the third case had a history of recent travel.

The history of the fourth confirmed case is to be determined pending epidemiological investigation.

The MoH said 638 cases have been tested by the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), an increase of 17 from the morning’s total of 621.

Of the total number of cases, 49 came from the group of nationals who recently returned from a cruise, 46 from the group of 68 nationals who returned from the cruise together, and three from the group who returned from the same cruise separately.