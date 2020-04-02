Deyalsingh: TT at turning point

Terrence Deyalsingh -

HEALTH Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said Thursday marked "an inflexion point, a turning point" in TT's battle to prevent the spread of the covid19 pandemic.

At a virtual news conference at the ministry's office on Park Street in Port of Spain, Deyalsingh warned that if the public did not heed the warnings of the Prime Minister and other authorities to stay at home unless it is essential for them to go out, it could hurt the ability of TT's frontline medical workers to stem the spread of the pandemic.

Deyalsingh hoped that the new GIS mapping system being launched on Thursday "will bring a level of sobriety to the discussion" about where possible covid19 cases could encourage people to stay home. He said that would bring relief to health workers and ensure there was no drain on essential medical supplies coming into TT.

Deyalsingh reminded the population about challenges to international supply chains as a result of covid19.