Covid19 cases jump to 97, 6 deaths

Image courtesy CDC

In the biggest jump in a single day so far, the country’s covid19 cases moved from 90 on Thursday morning to 97 by Thursday evening.

A new death was also recorded, bringing the total fatalities to six.

The Health Ministry’s daily 10 pm covid19 update said 688 samples have been tested by the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), with 97 results positive for the virus.

Three cases were added to the total between 4 pm and 10 pm.

Confirmed cases 95 and 96 both had a history of recent travel, while the trace history of case 97 is still unknown, pending epidemiological investigation.

The case history of the sixth fatality was still being investigated, the Health Ministry update said, since information was not available from the patient, owing to the need for immediate emergency care,.

Of the total number of cases, 49 are from the group of nationals who recently returned from a cruise: 46 from the group of 68 who returned together; and three positive cases from those who returned from the same cruise separately from the other 68.

According to the Worldometer website, which monitors the virus’s global spread, as of 10.15 pm on Thursday, there were 1,015,466 infections, 53,190 deaths and 212,229 recoveries.