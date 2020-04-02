Cops, soldiers quizzed over abusing homeless man

Newsday reporter Jensen La Vende listens as Dennis Moses recounts an incident that occurred on Sunday night. A video showing police and army officers making him follow their commands under duress on George Street, Port of Spain, went viral on Monday. Photo: Vidya Thurab

Two soldiers and two police constables suspected of forcing a homeless man being forced to do exercises and drink alcohol have been identified. They are being questioned by the authorities. Sources confirmed all the men who were involved in the incident were identified as junior officers and are expected to be questioned.

Avideo which surfaced on social media on Monday shows a homeless man, identified as Dennis Moses, being made to drink alcohol by soldiers while police officers sat and watched at the front of a police vehicle. A short while later the soldiers ordered Moses to do push-ups and run while the police chased him in the car.

Moses lives on George Stret, Port of Spain, The incident took place on Sunday night after the “stay-at-home” order came into effect. Speaking at a media briefing on Wednesday, Police Commissioner Gary Griffith condemned the actions of the officers involved and said the matter was being investigated by the respective services. He said while the behaviour of all involved was inexcusable, it should not be used as an excuse to demonise the police or the regiment.

He also specified, “The person who provided the alcohol to the man and pointed the weapon at the man was not a police officer. But all of a sudden the whole police service becomes discredited because the two police officers who were co-pilots in the nonsense taking place in the back – the police service alone becomes demonised.

“The Chief of Defence staff is my batch and he will deal with those two clowns. But everyone is speaking about the police service, and as I said, those two officers should not wear uniforms, because they had a right to stop it. But it was a soldier who pointed the weapon and gave the instructions.”