CAL to waive fees for ticket changes up to August 30

Caribbean Airlines Limited (CAL) plane mid-flight. PHOTO COURTESY WORLDAIRLINENEWS.COM

Caribbean Airlines will waive cancellation and rebooking fees for tickets booked for travel from July 1 up to August 30 as these plans may upended by the covid19 pandemic. In a release Thursday, the national airline, which has been effectively grounded since TT’s borders were closed to all international travel last month, said it will allow people the opportunity to rebook tickets without feed so long as they meet certain criteria:

• Ticket numbers must start with 106

• Tickets must be issued on or before July 15 for travel from July 1 to August 30, 2020

• New travel must be completed within one year of the original ticket.

The offer does not apply to same day travel.

Passengers may also place tickets on hold for future use and the change fee will be waived although differences in fare price may be applicable at time of re-booking.

CAL had previously announced waivers on tickets with travel dates up to June 30. This remains in place, the airline said, and refunds will be processed “in accordance with the applicable fare rules of customers’ tickets.”

Customers may make changes via the airline’s website, www.caribbean-airlines.com or contact the reservations call centre for re-bookings, however, those who used a travel agent or partner must call that agent directly.