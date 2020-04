Bubbles among 2 killed in Morvant

Crime scene investigators at Jebodsingh Street, South Oropouch, home of Gabriella Du Barry, who was killed on Thursday morning. - Marvin Hamilton

Two people are dead after an attack in Morvant on Wednesday night.

Police said 43-year-old Makeba Nurse and a man identified only as Bubbles were at a house along Pelican Extension Morvant at around 7 pm when gunmen stormed the house shooting both several times before running away.

Residents checked and saw both bleeding on the ground.

The man was identified only as Bubbles.

Both were shot in the head and body.