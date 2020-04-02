Action, not robber talk

IT IS A matter of grave disappointment that in the same week in which TT nationals have been praised for engaging in what Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith has described as good behaviour – by complying with calls to stay at home – Griffith’s own men have been found wanting.

We join the chorus of condemnation in relation to the widely circulated video footage which showed officers of the law apparently harassing street dwellers. Though this type of behaviour represents the actions of a few bad apples, the timing could not have been worse given the sensitive juncture we are at.

Griffith himself has robustly condemned the actions of the individuals captured on tape, joining Minister of National Security Stuart Young and the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) in doing so.

“This is an isolated incident,” Griffith said, “but when we find it, as Commissioner of Police, I will ensure that those officers no longer wear a TTPS uniform.”

Such strong rhetoric underlines the gravity of the offence. And yet, it also gives an indication of some of the problems involved when it comes to policing – literally – officer misconduct.

In the first place, it should not be for the top cop to determine whether bad cops are sanctioned. Such a matter needs to be in the hands of an independent body, such as the PCA. The PCA has key investigatory powers but, unfortunately, it is little more than an advisory body and relies on the police itself.

Even a call from the PCA to charge a police officer is, ultimately, little more than a recommendation, as such matters are squarely within the remit of prosecutorial bodies. Until such time as this arrangement is changed, and the PCA given more teeth, it will be a matter of himself unto himself.

Therefore, while it is promising that both the PCA and even the Defence Force – whose officers may be involved – are probing this issue, what would reassure the public more is effective action, not mere robber talk.

It is a shame this incident has happened at a moment when the country is in the throes of the covid19 crisis. In these circumstances, officers have flexibilities ordinary citizens do not have. These officers are at the frontline when it comes to maintaining order, particularly given the threat posed by opportunistic criminals who may seek to take advantage of the strictures in place.

Yet our officers, too, are vulnerable to covid19, as recent scares among their rank demonstrate. Not only do they face the same uncertainties as the public, they must do so while performing stressful duties.

We have good reason to hope, however, that the footage that emerged this week will prove the exception rather than the rule. If only for bringing the service into disrepute, disciplinary action should be taken against those implicated, if not stronger sanction.