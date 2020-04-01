Two on ventilators for covid19

Dr Roshan Parasram -

Two people are on ventilators in Couva and Tobago fighting against their covid19 infections.

Chief Medical Officer Roshan Parsaram confirmed that in his update on the conditions of the patients who are quarantined at various places in TT. He was speaking at a press conferance at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann's, on Wednesday morning.

He said of the 89 positive cases, 59 are mild, and places are being sought to move these cases away from the more serious ones.

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh said the country now has 89 positive cases, 49 from one source. He added that there were five deaths and one person was discharged with a clean bill of health.

Deyalsingh said the five deaths fit the global profile of cases of people most vulnerable, as elderly people with pre-existing conditions.

He also said the TT rate of infection is lower than the global rate.