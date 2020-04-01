TT reports fifth covid death

Image courtesy CDC

TT recorded its fifth covid19 pandemic death on Wednesday.

The latest update from the Health Ministry at 10 am said the additional fatality was an elderly man with a pre-existing medical condition.

To date, 586 samples have been submitted to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) for testing for covid.

Eighty-nine of the samples tested positive

One person has recovered and been discharged.

Of the total number of cases, 49 came from the group of nationals who recently returned from a cruise; 46 from the group of 68 nationals who returned from the cruise together and three from the groupwho returned from the same cruise separately from the other 68 nationals.