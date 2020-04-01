Transparent panels at Scotiabank

SAFETY FIRST: Transparent panels outfitte at the counter top in Scotiabank to give both customers and staff another level of protection during the covid19 pandemic crisis. PHOTO COURTESY SCOTIABANK - Scotiabank

Transparent panels have been placed at the counter tops in Scotiabank to add yet another level of protection for both the bank’s customers and its staff in the midst of the covid19 pandemic crisis.

A release from the Bank on Tuesday stated that banking remains a critical service at all times and remains an essential service during the pandemic.

Ensuring customers continue to have access to their finances is important and at Scotiabank, we continue to implement measures to help keep our customers and employees safe, the release stated.

Last week, the bank reduced banking hours as well as the number of branches that are open to serve the public.

We have now implemented new measures within these branches to help keep you and our employees protected, the release stated. Transparent panels have been installed at the counter spaces to help provide a safe barrier while people conducting transactions.

Savon Persad, the Bank’s Vice President, Retail & Business Banking, indicated: “We want to help our customers who need to come into the branches feel safe when they do. Keeping them and our employees protected remains a priority as we continue to manage the pandemic. We thank them for their patience and understanding as we modify operations to reduce the possibility of transmission of the virus.”

These panels have already been installed at branches in Couva, Diego Martin Penal, Port of Spain (Independence Square), Scotia Centre, San Fernando (High Street) and Tunapuna.

By week’s end, Chaguanas, Marabella, Maraval, Price Plaza and Sangre Grande branches will also be outfitted with the panels.

Customers are reminded that the Bank has also reduced the type of transactions that can be done in person at branches: cash deposits (over $10,000), cash withdrawals (over $5,000), wire transfers, fast deposits, limited loan services and purchase of drafts.

If you must visit the branch, the Bank is asking that customers please do so after 9 am at non-mall branches and after 11 am at mall branches as we have reserved the first hour for assisting the elderly and differently abled.

We continue to encourage customers to bank at home. You can do most of your banking using online, mobile or any ATM, 24/7.