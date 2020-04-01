Rowley on SoE: When we reach that bridge...

Dr Keith Rowley -

The government is prepared to impose a State of Emergency, but only if it would better the nation’s chances of containing covid19.

The Prime Minister gave the response while answering questions during a press briefing at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann's, Port of Spain, on Wednesday..

“I spoke on the situation before and what it would mean if we do it,” Dr Rowley said.

"When we reach that bridge we will let you know"

Rowley compared the country to Grenada, where there is a curfew 24 hours a day, seven days a week. He said while that might work for Grenada's situation, it might not work for TT's.

However, he urged people to adhere to the rules that are in place and to be responsible while the authorities seek to contain the virus.