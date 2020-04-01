Rally around covid19 battle

Cricket West Indies president Ricky Skerritt. - SUREASH CHOLAI

PRESIDENT of Cricket West Indies (CWI) Ricky Skerritt says cricket teams around the world will soon be entertaining fans around the world, but now is the time for everyone to join the same team in the fight against coronavirus.

In a letter addressed to cricket lovers and members of the West Indies family, Skerritt said, “As lovers of this remarkable sport called cricket, there is nothing we all enjoy more than getting outdoors and watching a great game; witnessing an enthralling battle between bat and ball and seeing our favourite players and teams rise to glory as we join each other in celebration.”

The CWI president said the same exuberance that the world has for cricket must spill over into fighting the virus.

“There is no live cricket available, because all around the world we are in a new battle to prevent the spread of the deadly covid19 virus. As such, we all now need to join the same team as we unite in this global battle with each other, for each other. We must now couple our passion for cricket with our love for the health and safety of our family, friends, community, and ourselves.”

Skerritt said support must be given to members of the essential services and first responders who are trying to save lives during this pandemic.

“We have heard the stories of their heroic deeds and watched as they stand on the medical front line to save lives and comfort the sick. They deserve the highest praise, respect and commendation.”

He encouraged the West Indies players to stay fit during this downtime and concentrate on other aspects of their lives.

“To our players, who represent us so proudly on the field of play, I remind you that you are the true custodians of the game. Please do your best to be fit, healthy, and ready when you get the green light to return to play. I strongly believe that in the midst of the unprecedented stressful challenges that we are now facing, we can find opportunities to fine-tune and refocus our own attitudes towards cricket, our livelihoods, our relationships, and our lives.”

Skerritt urged people to follow guidelines during this time. “I pray that we will all stay safe and secure and I ask that you follow the rules and regulations as issued by your local health authorities and law enforcement personnel – play your part for the team and be good role models for your communities. But before then, we must all play our role in being wise and prudent as we look after our loved ones and those in need.”

The CWI chief ended by saying, “The great game of cricket will certainly make a comeback – when that day will be, we cannot say - but now is the time for us all to unite in this covid19 fight.”