PM: I did not discuss US sanctions with Venezuelan VP

Dr Keith Rowley -

The Prime Minister said on Wednesday that in the meeting he held last Friday with the vice president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodriguez, they did not discuss the US charges of narco-terrorism against Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro.

Responding to a question during a press conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann's, Dr Rowley did not give details of the meeting with the Venezuelan VP.

The PM stressed that Rodriguez was not in TT to talk about the sanctions imposed on Venezuela by the US government.

"When the PM met with the Queen of England, the secretary of the United Nations, the President of Ghana – I want the people of Trinidad and Tobago to understand that they are for the benefit of the people of TT," said the PM.

Minister of National Security Stuart Youg had previously said the government had granted special permission to Rodríguez to enter the country last Friday to meet personally with Rowley.

Young also acknowledged that the meeting between the PM and the Venezuelan vice president was about covid19.