News
Photos of the day: April 1
Jeff Mayers
2 Hrs Ago
"Our world is a bit broken but it is still a beautiful world. Though we may have to stand apart for now, no one stands alone. We would like to take this opportunity to share with you the beauty and challenges we observed on our last walk together for some time, around the Queen's Park Savannah. We hope you enjoy this little celebration of The Beauty of Trinidad and Tobago as much as we enjoyed creating and sharing it." - James B. Solomon
Even in the silence of the city, there remains much activity. This is reflected in today's photos of the day – from a majestic backyard capture, to beautiful aerial shots showing empty streets and cityscape.
You may submit photos to be featured by sending your photo and caption to jmayers@newsday.co.tt or news@newsday.co.tt with the subject:
Photo of the day.
Customer service representative Maxine Jeffers assists a customer with sanitising her hands at Massy Stores Starlite Shopping Plaza, Diego Martin. Photo: Ayanna Kinsale
"During this time of being at home, as a photographer, I look for new creative ways to still do photography. I took this image of a female Black-throated Mango feeding on a Firespike flower. Taken this morning in Blue Range, Diego Martin" - Robert Ramkissoon
An aerial view of the Red House, Port of Spain. Photo: Jeff K. Mayers
Passangers had temperatures scanned as they boarded the Calypso Sprinter water taxi to San Fernando, at the Port of Spain Ferry Terminal. Photo: Vidya Thurab
While our world is temporarily broken we take this time to admire the beauty all around us. The Stollmeyer's Castle, Maraval Road, Port of Spain. Photo: James B. Solomon
Customers stand outside TTPOST, Flamingo Boulevard, Maloney Gardens. Photo: Ayanna Kinsale
Aerial traffic report at 9am showed empty roads in Westmorrings, Port of Spain. Photo: Reader Submitted
Keeping abreast of what's going on! A reader spotted with the Newsday newspaper at carlton Centre, San Fernando. Photo: Marvin Hamilton
Staff of Scotiabank, High Street, San Fernando assisted and advised customers as they encourage them to practice social distancing while waiting. Photo: Marvin Hamilton
This bicycle was secured with lock and chain unto a railing at Scotiabank in San Juan on Wednesday. Photo: Angelo Marcelle
A woman wears a face mask as she walks past the Arima Market on Wednesday morning. Photo: Angelo Marcelle
Police officers walked to FCB, Park Street to maintain order as scores of people flocked the branch awaiting services. The police advised them to ensure social distancing was being practiced. Photo: Jeff Mayers
Avocat waterfall . Photo submitted by Newsday reader Adrian Bernard.
Comments
"Photos of the day: April 1"