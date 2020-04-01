Photos of the day: April 1

"Our world is a bit broken but it is still a beautiful world. Though we may have to stand apart for now, no one stands alone. We would like to take this opportunity to share with you the beauty and challenges we observed on our last walk together for some time, around the Queen's Park Savannah. We hope you enjoy this little celebration of The Beauty of Trinidad and Tobago as much as we enjoyed creating and sharing it." - James B. Solomon

Even in the silence of the city, there remains much activity. This is reflected in today's photos of the day – from a majestic backyard capture, to beautiful aerial shots showing empty streets and cityscape.

