Only we can stop spread of the virus

THE EDITOR: I can hardly believe my eyes. I have to look twice. This is so ironic. A “wrecker” is being wrecked. The new coronavirus uses the human body for transportation.

For that reason several workers have been asked to stay home. However, those categorised as essential workers do not have such privilege.

If you and I fail to adhere to these seemingly simple rules and regulations, then death could knock on our doors.

All essential workers are at risk even though some may be at higher risk, but they all still have to work. Some hospitals in the world have run out of resources. Some essential workers have lost their lives trying to save others.

Let us work in unison to save TT. You and I are the transporters of this new virus. In that case, you and I can stop the spread. Let us take all precautionary measures. We are the only ones can stop the spread of this deadly virus.

Presently all of us are affected, but the situation can get better or worse based on individual actions. Do not let the “wrecker” be wrecked.

DONOVAN BENT

via e-mail