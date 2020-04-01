No change in covid19 stats

Image courtesy CDC

The 10 pm Health Ministry update thankfully showed no change in the number of deaths and the number of confirmed cases of covid19 infections in the country.

The release however, showed an increase in the number of tests done by the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA).

According to the release, the number of tests done by CARPHA was 621, an increase of 26 tests done from the 4 pm update of 595. The number of confirmed cases remained at 90 while the number of deaths remained at five. Only one person has since been discharged having recovered fully from the virus.

Of the total number of positive cases, 49 of these came from the group of nationals which recently returned from a cruise: 46 positive cases from the group of 68 nationals who returned from the cruise together and three positive cases from the group of nationals who returned from the same cruise separately.

The Health Ministry is expected to host a press conference via video conferencing at 10 am on Friday to apprise the public on the latest statistics regarding covid19 in the country. As of 10.14 pm on Wednesday, the Worldometer Coronavirus website which tracks and logs global covid19 statistics showed 935,582 infections worldwide, with 47,232 deaths and 194,277 patients recovering from the virus.