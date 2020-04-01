Minister: Stamp out child abuse

Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister Ayanna Webster-Roy. FILE PHOTO -

Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister, Ayanna Webster-Roy, has said that with covid19 pandemic crisis, now more than ever, is the time to protect the nation's children from all forms of abuse.

She made this clear in a message commemorating National Child Abuse Prevention Month which was sent to Newsday on Tuesday via a press release.

The entire month of April is set aside annually to sensitise people on the warning signs of child abuse and also the need to prevent and eliminate all forms of child abuse, grounded in the inalienable right of each child to enjoy a life free of violence.

The minister's message is particularly important given that all schools have been closed until the new term as part of government's overall plan action in dealing with the covid19 pandemic. The theme for this year's observance is, Strong and Striving Families.

She said this theme is a reminder that we must work together through these trying times to ensure every child has the hope for a brighter tomorrow. As a nation, she added, we must understand our familial role for every boy and girl, as we parent them by virtue of our positive example and our response in these difficult times.

We must provide extra care for our children in these times as a family and a community as the adage, “it takes a village" to raise a happy and healthy child remains a strong reminder to all as the local and global "villages” grapple with the pandemic.

This health crisis and the need for social isolation, unfortunately can open the doors for children to be placed in harm’s way if we are not vigilant, she cautioned.

Child abuse, which can be any physical, non accidental injury, emotional or sexual abuse or neglect, is detrimental to a child’s development and can be fatal at times, particularly when it goes unnoticed, unreported and untreated.

The social and economic burden of child abuse now and for our future generations can be significant in terms of mental and physical health, violence of all kinds, including domestic violence, if we do not take action now to end child abuse, Roy said.

The research shows that preventing children from experiencing and witnessing violence can help strengthen the health of a nation by ensuring that they reach their fullest potential to drive the country’s economic growth.

Our collective future, she said, dictates that while we to stop the spread of covid19, but it also dictates that we must even harder together to end all forms of child abuse. It is our duty to safeguard the well-being of all children ensuring that their rights are protected, promoted and respected. This supports and sustains healthy families in the future as the research shows that a child not impacted by abuse is far less likely to perpetrate violence as an adult.

The minister said that collective participation is critical in preventing child abuse as we go through this difficult period. To do this we must adhere to the protective guidelines to mitigate risk and promote healthy development and wellbeing on the individual, family, community and national level.

The guidelines offered to protect us from covid19 encourages all adults to focus on protecting children at home and in the community. As adult be vigilant and observe the changes in behavior of the children in your care and also the children in your community.

If you know a child that is being abused or exposed to danger, you need to inform the Authorities. Value family time and use this opportunity to develop a healthy relationship with children. Get to know your children by doing activities together like playing games, reading, eating, praying, and engaging in wholesome activities. Use your computer and internet services to identify credible resources to keep your children meaningfully engaged while social distancing. If anyone needs help, they can call the police at 999, the Children’s Authority at 996 or ChildLine at 131.