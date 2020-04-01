Gypsy: Artistes to get prize money next week

National Carnival Commission (NCC) chairman Winston “Gypsy” Peters said artistes who have not yet been paid their prize money for Carnival 2020 should receive payments next week. He said the NCC had been awaiting its subvention from the government in order to pay artistes.

He said the covid19 issue had thrown the normal procedure back a bit, but the performers would be paid the money that was owed to them as soon as it was received. This would include performers in the TUCO and Pan Trinbago competitions, who are normally paid from the NCC subvention.

Calypsonians and other artistes had appealed to Carnival organisers and government to pay them their Carnival prize money. This comes at a time when most artistes and artists have seen a reduction or total loss of income due to measures taken over the covid19 virus.

Calypsonian Allison “Warrior Empress” Bernard said in previous years, it was normal for there to be a waiting period for payment following the Carnival season. She said, however these are not normal times.

“Since it is not the normal run of the mill and government is facilitating all the citizens to cope, remember the artistes who use the performing arts as a full-time job are affected as well, and we are part of the fabric of society, so I am saying make an exception. It is a different time in the world, and since you are using money that you did not cater for to alleviate people’s suffering, alleviate ours as well.”

Bernard said the NCC and the National Women’s Action Committee (NWAC) are two of the organisations who owe money to artistes for events such as the Carnival Village, the Calypso Queen competition, the Young King competition and the regional Carnival calypso competitions. Performers in the Carnival Village would also be awaiting payment. She said she understood some of the organisations would be waiting for their government subvention.

“If it is that these organisations have not received the subventions as yet, or have not received financial help from companies like NLCB that would also help these organisations, I’m appealing to the people who would usually help with prize money to fast-forward that process so we can get our prize money. It’s not like we’re asking for a handout, this is money that we’ve earned already because we would have performed for it and we are just waiting to be given our prizes.”

Musician and artist Ozy Merrique Jr is also appealing to government to remember artists and artistes when putting social programmes in place to assist those who are affected by the measures put in place to fight the covid19 pandemic. He said many musicians, songwriters, and studio professionals are already suffering from a loss of income in the wake of widespread cancellations and restrictions on public gatherings.

“Most music makers are self-employed. We are freelancers and independent. We do not have the traditional employer safety net and protections at our disposal. Our income is largely dependent on our ability to produce, create, and share our talents. Unfortunately, that's not possible right now," he said.

"Clubs are closed. Parties are cancelled. Tours are cancelled. Studios are shut down. We are out of work for the foreseeable future. Artistes don't live pay check by pay check, they live gig by gig. By not being able to go on tour or to perform, the average Trinibagonian artiste is losing their largest source of income in 2020."

Merrique noted that entertainers across the board, as well those who work behind the scenes in the industry were all being affected by the loss of income.

"Songwriters are being denied a significant portion of their public performance royalties when their songs are unable to be played in closed venues. Producers and engineers are finding themselves out of work as studios close. It is a worsening situation with no end in sight. Citizens rely on our music to get through tough times such as these. And now we must rely on the Government’s help to please ensure that music makers are included in covid19 relief and stimulus packages.”