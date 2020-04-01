Deyalsingh: CMO briefs THA on covid19

Terrence Deyalsingh -

CHIEF Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Roshan Parasram is communicating with the Tobago authorities on how to handle covid19 patients that go to the Scarborough General Hospital says Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh. He was speaking at a press briefing at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s, on Wednesday.

“It’s one health care system.”

Deyalsingh said Parasram had communicated with the Health Secretary in the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) on certain protocols.

“What we are doing now is more on-the-ground assistance.

“There is a video conference going on right now with three senior people who have been assisting the Ministry of Health one seeing about HR issues, one seeing about facilities, and one seeing about protocols for clinic management especially patient throughput through Scarborough Hospital to make sure if you have a suspected case of covid they don’t intermingle with the rest of the staff.” Deyalsingh said, based on the outcome of these talks, he will hold talks with the Health Secretary.