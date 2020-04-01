Cut your pay, MPs,ministers

THE EDITOR: The workers of this country are suffering tremendous loss of salaries and are experiencing severe employment uncertainty.

It may be an inspiration for us workers for the ministers, Members of Parliament and state enterprise executives to forego (not defer) at least 75 per cent of their salaries and benefits in these harsh economic times.

Secondly, in addition to the genuine praise by the Minister of Health for the heathcare workers, additional incentive/hazard pay and regularisation of outstanding issues for doctors, pharmacists and nurses should be implemented.

They are actually putting their own lives at risk (and the lives of their families) to save our lives.

UMANATH MAHARAJ

via e-mail