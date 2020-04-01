Creating opportunity from covid19 crisis

THE EDITOR: Out of every crisis emerges a golden opportunity to be better, stronger and to improve the quality of our lives.

This present covid19 pandemic demands unity from all the different races and political organisations. It is definitely not the time for partisan politics or racial division.

It is clear from the falling oil prices and the global impact of the virus that this pandemic will hit us hard.

We are heartened by the very positive response of many employer groups and businesses, both in the public and private sectors. We congratulate them for taking up the challenges and adapting to the new needs, including working from home and, where necessary, social distancing.

At the same time, without the traffic pressures we normally face, this is an opportunity to spend some time in working on ways and means, now and in the future, to improve our work ethic, which is the biggest negative in our ease of doing business as a nation.

For the many small businesses there must be a change in focus towards new opportunities emerging in this crisis. A case in point is the dressmaker/tailor assisting in servicing the increase in demand for PPE-type clothing/garments for healthcare professionals and patients in their care.

There is also the possibility of our manufactures redeploying existing facilities to meet the ever increasing demand for the range of cleaning and sanitisation products.

Let us unlock our native genius through creativity and innovation in our approach.

In the need for isolation we should not ignore others in our community who are most in need, especially the older ones, and the relatives of our emergency crews and frontline workers.

This time at home demands that we all “eat healthy” and spend quality time with our families to bring us even closer together.

I am confident that we will emerge out of this crisis in many ways better and stronger if we embrace some of the positive changes that will augur well for a newly defined future for our nation, post-covid19.

With the bitter and unexpected experience of death, despair, distance and detachment, this is a time to renew our faith in God and our belief and conviction that the Lord helps those who help themselves and one another.

Fellow citizens, there are challenges to be tackled head-on and work for all of us to do if we are to survive this pandemic. We were forged from the love of liberty and in the fires of hope and prayer. With boundless faith in our destiny, let us all call upon Almighty God to continue to bless and watch over our nation.

CAROLYN SEEPERSAD BACHAN

political leader, COP