Charles makes 2 changes in THA's Executive Council

Shomari Hector will now serve as Assistant Secretary in the Division of Tourism, Culture and Transportation. -

Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary, Kelvin Charles, has announced two changes to his Executive Council's slate which will take effect immediately.

Early on Wednesday, Charles in a media release from his office announced that assemblyman Ancil Dennis, formerly an assistant secretary in the Office of the Chief Secretary, will now assume the portfolio of Assistant Secretary in the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development.

Assemblyman Shomari Hector, formerly an assistant secretary in the Division of Community Development, Enterprise Development and Labour, will now assume the portfolio of Assistant Secretary in the Division of Tourism, Culture and Transportation.