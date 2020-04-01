Belmont man shot dead, discovered hours later

A man was shot dead in Belmont early on Wednesday morning but his body was found hours later by residents.

Police said residents of St John's Road, Upper St Barb's, Belmont reported hearing gunfire at around 2 am but did not look outside.

Hours later at around 7 am, they saw the body of a man identified as Shaquille Ueuzepe bleeding on the ground.

Members of the Belmont CID, Homicide Bureau of Investigations were called in.

A district medical officer declared Ueuzepe dead at the scene.