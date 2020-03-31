Young: Only 5 people can gather in public

Minister of National Security Stuart Young. - Vidya Thurab

THE number of people legally allowed to gather together in TT during the covid19 pandemic was on Tuesday reduced from 10 to five people under new regulations for the Public Health Ordinance, National Security Minister Stuart Young said at a televised briefing. He said essential services such as banks, supermarkets and pharmacies are exempted from this five person limit.

Addressing a seeming dichotomy of opinion between him and the Commissioner of Police over whether individuals are allowed outside to exercise, Young said they were both on the same page. He said the crux of the matter was not about having the police arrest people but rather to send the message to stay home to stop the spread of the virus. He said even before the covid19 crisis, the police had powers to ask individuals about their business of the day.

Regarding inter-island travel, Young said after consultation with the Tobago authorities the Ministry of Works and Transport has decided the TNT Spirit will be taken off service, with the Galleons Passage and MV Jean de La Valette continuing but with a reduced number of sailings, while the Cabo Star cargo ship will sail unimpeded. He urged people not to engage in mischief online, as he lamented someone had falsely said soldiers now have more powers, whereas in fact they are acting only in support of police officers.

Young said the CoP and Chief of Defence Staff are probing an incident of a homeless man being harassed by a protective services patrol. Young said a bar owner has been arrested after being warned to shut-down, promising to do so, but then reopening after the police had left. "He was arrested and charged. That's the second one. The police will do all to keep the citizens safe."

Repeatedly urging people to stay home where possible, he said ministries have instructed that a reduced number of staff turn out to work.