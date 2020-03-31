Worth their weight in gold

THE EDITOR: The covid19 crisis has confirmed what we knew all along but probably didn't care to admit: our health care workers are worth their weight in gold.

It is safe to assume that TT'S doctors and nurses are undervalued and taken for granted. We are pumping money into the wrong state identities. Dr Rowley, please pay our health care workers what they most definitely deserve.

Bu doing so, many who go abroad seeking better working conditions and pay would consider returning to TT. Health care workers do so much more than they get credit for.

Why doesn't the PNM and UNC pay health care workers what they deserve? Health care workers are angels in disguise in our hospitals. If I had the power I would double health care workers wages effective immediately.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town