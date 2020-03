Unipet closes 2 gas stations

File photo: A Unipet gas station on the Eastern Main Road, Morvant, December 4, 2019. - ANGELO_MARCELLE

TWO Unipet gas stations – in Couva and Santa Flora – will be closed until further notice.

In a release, Unipet said its other 23 stations remain open, some with scheduled opening and closing hours.

They are:

Barrackpore 6am 7pm

Brentwood 24 hrs

Cocorite 7am 7pm

Couva Closed

Cumuto 6am 6pm

Curepe 24 hrs

El Socorro 24 hrs

Harmony Hall 6am 6pm

La Romaine 7am 8pm

Lady Hailes 24 hrs

Laventille 7am 7pm

Longdenville 7am 7pm

Lower Santa Cruz 6am 6pm

Marabella 6am 9pm

Mc Bean, Couva 7am 7pm

Medford Flyover 24hrs

Power Boats - Chaguaramas 8am 4pm

Princes Town 6am 10pm

Rio Claro 6am 7pm

Santa Flora Closed

St. Augustine 24hrs

Tacarigua 7am 7pm

Upper Santa Cruz 6am 6pm