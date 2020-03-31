Two more covid19 cases

TWO more people have tested positive for the covid19 virus, bringing the total number of infected people to 87, the Ministry of Health said in its 4 pm statement on Tuesday.

The two were both described as "close contacts of persons who tested positive for covid19." The ministry said the Caribbean Public Health Agency has, so far, tested 558 samples. Three people have died from covid19, while one patient has been discharged from hospital.

Of those infected, some 49 came from a cruise ship, respectively in groups of 46 and three people.