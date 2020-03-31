Time to instill love and empathy

THE EDITOR: Such sadness throughout the world, that so many people are ill and dying. Hopefully this has instead, awakened good in the hearts of us all, especially our wayward youths and criminals in TT, teaching us to love one another.

We too, are also vulnerable to this deadly coronavirus. Let us all learn from this virus pandemic, how very fragile we all are. We must instill love and empathy in our hearts for all mankind. Say a prayer for our beautiful nation, to keep TT safe from diseases, all crime, murders, bullying and abusing others.

Once again, let the front pages of all Trini newspapers greet us every morning, with happy events, like sport, and the achievements and contribution of the gifted people of TT.

PATRICIA BLADES

Cocorite