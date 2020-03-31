Social Development Ministry: Use pandemic as family bonding time

Photo source: pxhere.com

The Social Development and Family Services Ministry is encouraging citizens to use the restrictions associated with social distancing as a time for family bonding during the covid19 pandemic.

With children and adults being home from school and work respectively over the next two weeks, the ministry said now is an opportune time "for families to bond or engage in some family-filled fun activities."

In a statement, the ministry said the home has become "the hospital, school and office" over the next two weeks. The ministry also said it is important that the residents of homes for children and the elderly "become fairly structured and organised for ease of living."

The ministry said families can find simple ways to spend quality time with each other while they stay at home. These include having at least one meal together; read a book or start a book club; put down the phone and take a break from social media; cook a meal together or do a family barbecque; give your home a detailed cleaning together and make it fun; help children with their school work; plant a family garden; create family stories; try backyard camping; host family competitions; purchase, bake a cake and decorate it; play board games and have family movie nights.