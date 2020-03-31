Sinanan wants good sense in maxi-taxis in pandemic

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan. -

Maxi taxi drivers are being urged to abide by rules announced by the government to prevent the spread of the covid19 virus or face sanctions including police action and the loss of their licence.

Minister of Works and Transport, Rohan Sinanan, told Newsday on Tuesday he hopes good sense will prevail.

Sinanan was asked his views on those drivers who increase their fares above the the official rate, or who charge a full fare, between stands, for short drops. He also weighed in on those who insist on carrying more than 50 per cent of the capacity of their vehicles – a measure which was implemented to increase social distancing for public transport.

Newsday asked Sinanan about reports of drivers who refuse to pull out of the City Gate terminal in Port of Spain until their maxis are full. Saying such a restriction on passenger load was made by the Ministry of Health as part of its recent public health order, Sinanan said, “We will have the police deal with that.”

Regarding drivers who raise their fares during the pandemic without authorisation, he endorsed the plea of Minister of National Security Stuart Young to desist (although admitting no law is broken by this).

“Now is not the time for that. We need all hands on deck. Let good sense prevail.” He said it was just a few drivers doing this, and he was pleading with them not to.

Newsday asked about those drivers who specifically abuse the terms and conditions of their licence to use the Priority Bus Route, by way of overloading or overcharging. “The police can take action on them now with respect to overloading their maxi taxi. The public also has some say. Don’t travel with him. Take the next one.”

He said such breaches do not occur across the board. Sinanan said any breaches of a licence can be investigated and all complaints should be sent to his ministry or the Transit Police, with the driver’s vehicle number included.