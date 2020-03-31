Sinanan delays traffic demerit system

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan. -

Government's new road traffic demerit system has been put on hold for two weeks and will not be rolled out on Wednesday as originally planned, due to the covid19 pandemic. This was confirmed on Tuesday by Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan.

"The system is ready to go. Everything is in place," he said, while adding it will not come into effect at "this crucial period." Sinanan said the new system is to be carried out by an enforcement centre, but that due to calls for workers to stay home to stop transmission of the virus, it now makes no sense to pull out to work those licencing officers carrying out enforcement.

"It was thought to be prudent to delay it for two weeks for less people to go to work." Reckoning the centre was not essential during the pandemic, he said delaying the demerit system will affect nothing.