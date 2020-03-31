San Fernando police: 'Stop sharing fake news'

A quiet High Street, San Fernando as citizens heeded the call to stay home as the country deals with the covid19 pandemic. Photo: Lincoln Holder

San Fernando police are urging the public to stop sharing fake news after a video of a sick man went viral on Tuesday morning.

They said the matter was sensitive, and refused to share any details about happened, but said people should be more responsible with the information they share on social media.

The video, which was shared via WhatsApp and Facebook, showed a naked man running through a street in Cinnamon Court, Palmiste, San Fernando.

An audio file said to have been sent by a neighbour described the man as having blood on his body.

The female voice said, “We are under the impression that the guy killed his mother. We just heard screaming and he ran outside with a lot of blood on him.”

“My mom told him to calm down, calm down. Come downstairs and sit down but he broke her window and then took off all his clothes.”

The audio said the man rubbed the blood on his face and continued to run naked on the road, and then pleaded for someone to send help.

But police said this was not the case and dismissed the video.

They said the man was taken to hospital and was being treated.