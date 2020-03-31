Research must guide decisions

THE EDITOR: Leadership is a variable that is critical in politics, sports, education, religion, military, and all other endeavours and organisations.

I have always argued that we have a wrong approach to the management of our economy and political system. History has consistently revealed the mistakes our managers, leaders of industry, presidents, prime ministers, and other important actors have made as a result of unfamiliarity with the nature and dynamics of leadership.

As I write, Prime Minister Dr Rowley in a nationwide address seems to acknowledge this by referring to the power of common sense and street sense which can help citizens to do the right things.

In this letter, I limit myself to a particular flaw which constrains the efficacy of the lockdown regulations. More specifically, I focus on the regulation which limits taxi and maxi drivers to invoking only 50 per cent of their capacity while plying their trade.

As I see it, 50 per cent of four is two and 50 per cent of six is three. Revealing that, common mathematical and economic sense are lacking in the development and promotion of this regulation.

Just a little thought will confirm this. Sometimes, in haste, our leaders, government bureaucrats and technocrats commit grave mistakes. For example, I do not see how this particular 50 per cent regulation can substantially help contain the coronavirus.

How great is the deal between one passenger in the back of a 4-seater, as opposed to two, or three, as opposed to four in a 6-seater maxi, with respect to spreading the virus in an air-conditioned vehicle? More importantly must be the strategic allocation of seating.

My point is, to what extent has research - as opposed to gut feeling - been applied? This point just touches the surface. Indeed, my personal conviction should be clear. Government must always ensure that laws and regulations meant to govern society should be based on and guided by research findings, not by hasty, gut-feeling or personal feeling.

RAYMOND S HACKETT

Curepe