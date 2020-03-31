Pregnant women should social distance, breastfeed

Photo taken from static.independent.co.uk -

AS part of covid19 preventative measures pregnant women should practise social distancing and continue breastfeeding, said obstetrician/gynaecologist Dr Sally Ann Ishmael.

She was speaking Tuesday at a virtual media conference held at the Health Ministry, Port of Spain.

Ishmael said pregnant women should practise basic hygiene and social distancing. She stressed that pregnant women are as capable of getting covid19 as everyone else.

"They are no difficult from the general population."

She said there is no evidence that covid19 has any impact on the development of the baby and very little supporting evidence that it can be transmitted during pregnancy, labour or breastfeeding. She noted, however, that breastfeeding was one way to maintain the baby's immunity as antibodies would be passed on to the baby.

She stressed that maternity services remained essential and critical and there should be no disruption. She also encouraged women to stay in touch with their healthcare teams and antenatal clinics. She said men who do not attend the antenatal clinic put their babies and infants at "tremendous risks" and she encouraged them to attend the clinics.

Ishmael said the data of pregnant women with covid19 is quite limited but the ministry will be looking to improve protocols for pregnant women in Trinidad. She reported things will not be functioning in the same way and there would be new clinic times, visiting hours and the visiting at hospitals and institutions will be limited. She also said women should avoid bringing their children to the hospitals.

"Come to antenatal clinic and get in and out as quickly as possible. This will limit your exposure."

She also said that support services such as ultrasound and blood testing will be more flexible.